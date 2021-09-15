Sam’s Club raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club announced September 15 it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

According to a memo sent out to employees from CEO Kath McLay, the changes will be effective September 25.

The minimum wage for select roles was $11 an hour and is now $15. The memo says Sam’s Club hourly employees can earn up to $34 an hour depending on location and role. The memo also says the average hourly rate will be more than $17 an hour.

In September 2020, Walmart raised its minimum wage for workers in the deli and bakery from $11 to $15 an hour or higher.

Pay was raised for several hourly auto care center roles as well. Most had an increase of $1 more per hour.

In total, Walmart raised wages for approximately 165,000 hourly workers across its U.S. stores.