Sam’s Club raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

FILE – A sign hangs outside a Sam’s Club store. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club announced September 15 it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

According to a memo sent out to employees from CEO Kath McLay, the changes will be effective September 25.

The minimum wage for select roles was $11 an hour and is now $15. The memo says Sam’s Club hourly employees can earn up to $34 an hour depending on location and role. The memo also says the average hourly rate will be more than $17 an hour.

In September 2020, Walmart raised its minimum wage for workers in the deli and bakery from $11 to $15 an hour or higher.

Pay was raised for several hourly auto care center roles as well. Most had an increase of $1 more per hour.

In total, Walmart raised wages for approximately 165,000 hourly workers across its U.S. stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

