Sam’s Club Teams Up with DoorDash For Same-Day Pharmaceutical Deliveries

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club announced Friday that it will be partnering with DoorDash to offer same-day pharmaceutical delivery across the US.

The first-of-its-kind pharmaceutical delivery service covers more than 500 Sam’s Club locations in 41 states.

Sam’s Club members are eligible for free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until January 31, 2022. Once the promotion is used or expires, the delivery fee will be a flat $7.99 for all patients.

To order prescription medication, patients can call their local Sam’s Club Pharmacy to schedule a delivery. Sam’s Club is working to make prescription delivery available through the Sam’s Club app in the first half of 2021.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options, but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” said John McDowell, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Divisional Merchandise for Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that’s never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives.”

The Sam’s Club deal marks DoorDash’s first major pharmaceutical delivery partnership.