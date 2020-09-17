Sam’s Club will offer touchless pay at gas stations

A woman wears a glove as a preventative measure against coronavirus, Covid-19, at a gas station in Los Angeles on March 18, 2020. – The US Senate passed a $100 billion emergency package on March 18 to help Americans hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis, with more federal assistance in the pipeline. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is now offering Scan & Go Fuel. As part of the initial rollout, Northwest Arkansas is one of the first locations where this service is available.

Sam’s Club is expanding the reach of Scan & Go Fuel to over 70 Sam’s Clubs across the country with a full-scale rollout to all 518 fuel stations expected by the end of the year.

This is a mobile pay-at-the-pump experience that brings together contactless payments, speed, and low prices all from the convenience of the Sam’s Club app.

Scan & Go Fuel allows for secure purchases on a smartphone and eliminates the need for paper receipts.