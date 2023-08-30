LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations in Arkansas that serve victims of crime are getting an extra $17 million in funding this year.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved the American Rescue Plan funds for the grant.

The money will offset the loss of federal Victims of Crime Act money. VOCA funds have dropped from $30.6 million in 2018 to $13.1 million in 2022.

Organizations benefiting from the funding include the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas and the Arkansas coalition against domestic violence among others.

“We are thankful that Gov. Sanders has approved our funding request that will support the work of 118 victim advocacy groups across the state of Arkansas,” said Elizabeth Pulley, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas. “The governor made reducing crime and advocating for victims one of her top priorities and delivered on those during the legislative session by signing the Protect Act into law.”