LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Bentonville as the “Capital for a Day” according to a news release.

Sanders’ “Capital for a Day” program highlights cities around Arkansas and brings senior state government officials into town to meet with their local counterparts and to ensure that adequate services are provided to all Arkansans, the news release states.

Bentonville is the second city Sanders has named “Capital for a Day” with Mena being the first.

October 24 is the declared Capital for a Day where Sanders and other senior state government officials will visit the city