LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a state of emergency through an executive order in response to the winter weather that moved into Arkansas on Jan. 30.

According to the executive order, Sanders is using $250,000 from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs.

“Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within Arkansas,” the order states. “These political subdivisions require supplemental assistance from the State to recover from these losses.”

Sanders also activated the state’s National Guard on Jan. 30 to assist with the latest round of extreme winter weather.

The support teams will come from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, according to Lt. Col. W. B. Phillips II, Arkansas National Guard State Public Affairs Officer.