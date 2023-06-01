LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office announces on June 1 that she has directed the Arkansas National Guard to send soldiers to the southern border.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Arkansas National Guard will send around 80 guardsmen to support the Texas National Guard in border control efforts from July 1-31.

“The Arkansas National Guard is uniquely qualified to assist with border control operations,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Adjutant General for the Arkansas National Guard. “Our soldiers and airmen have been providing these same capabilities to combatant commanders and local law enforcement agencies for years.”

The release says the Texas National Guard will remain the lead agency and the Arkansas guardsmen will remain under the control of Sanders in the area of operations.