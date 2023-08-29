LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces nine appointments to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force on August 29.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the task force will study and recommend improvements to the criminal justice system outcomes in the state.

The nine appointments are:

Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon of Hamburg

Tammy Harris of Heber Springs

Tabatha Branch of Conway

Nathan Smith of Bentonville

Chris Chapmond of Pearcy

Elizabeth Pulley of Little Rock

Jerry Riley of Pine Bluff

Kim Clifton of Little Rock

Scott McLean of Little Rock

Their work is expected to end on December 31, 2024.