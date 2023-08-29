LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces nine appointments to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force on August 29.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the task force will study and recommend improvements to the criminal justice system outcomes in the state.

The nine appointments are:

  • Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon of Hamburg
  • Tammy Harris of Heber Springs
  • Tabatha Branch of Conway
  • Nathan Smith of Bentonville
  • Chris Chapmond of Pearcy
  • Elizabeth Pulley of Little Rock
  • Jerry Riley of Pine Bluff
  • Kim Clifton of Little Rock
  • Scott McLean of Little Rock

Their work is expected to end on December 31, 2024.