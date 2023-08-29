LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces nine appointments to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force on August 29.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the task force will study and recommend improvements to the criminal justice system outcomes in the state.
The nine appointments are:
- Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon of Hamburg
- Tammy Harris of Heber Springs
- Tabatha Branch of Conway
- Nathan Smith of Bentonville
- Chris Chapmond of Pearcy
- Elizabeth Pulley of Little Rock
- Jerry Riley of Pine Bluff
- Kim Clifton of Little Rock
- Scott McLean of Little Rock
Their work is expected to end on December 31, 2024.