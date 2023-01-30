FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs House Bill 1028 into law on Jan. 30 replacing the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse material” in the Arkansas Code, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

State Rep. Charlene Fite sponsored the bill on the House side and presented it to the Senate committee. She said the term “child pornography” does not adequately describe the severity of the crimes.

“Using [child sexual abuse material] would put the emphasis on the crime committed against the child,” Fite said. “A child cannot consent.”

Fite said the terminology difference can have an impact when it comes to sentencing.