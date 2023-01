LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every flag bought with Arkansas taxpayer money now has to be made in the U.S.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed House Bill 1023 into law on Jan. 26. The act requires all flags bought with public funds to be made and manufactured in America.

It was first introduced by Republican Rep. Jack Fortner who said he got the idea from fellow veterans.