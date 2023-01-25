LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas’ American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.

According to the order, Arkansas established the two committees to determine where federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanders’ executive order repeals the executive orders establishing the ARPA Steering Committee and the Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee for Arkansas.

The order states the previous administration did not disburse the full amount of the federal funds provided to Arkansas which allows Sanders and her administration the opportunity to determine the manner to disburse the funds in accordance with federal and state law.

According to the executive order, Sanders and her administration in consultation with the General Assembly will make recommendations on how to distribute Arkansas’ ARPA and IIJA federal funding.

The order says the state’s dedicated federal funding through ARPA and IIJA will not be distributed to an entity without further action by the administration and in accordance with Arkansas law.

According to the executive order, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will not consider applications submitted for ARPA or IIJA federal funding prior to or after the date the order is signed without further action by the administration and in accordance with state law.