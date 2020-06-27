Sandi Morris would be at Olympic trials

PORTLAND, OR – MARCH 17: Sandi Morris of the United States competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during day one of the IAAF World Indoor Championships at Oregon Convention Center on March 17, 2016 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images for IAAF)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 summer Olympics were scheduled to begin one month from now.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games will be next year.

Some athletes are concerned that we will still be dealing with the virus then.

Former Razorback pole vaulter Sandi Morris is one of them.

Morris said she is trying to ignore any doubts about the games not happening this year.

“I need to focus all of my energy on all of the positives to get through this. And, I think this goes for anyone, not just athletes right now,” Morris said. “Focus on the positives, stay hopeful, we are going to get back on our feet.”

The Olympic Games will be July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021.