Sanitizing robot comes to Springdale schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark .(KNWA/KFTA) – Har-Ber High School is testing a new kind of technology.

The school played host to a demonstration by Breezy, a new robot designed for sanitizing buildings.

The Springdale School District is the first in Arkansas to try out this new technology.

Breezy is designed to sanitize a building on its own, while nobody is there.

Kimberly Corbitt with Build with Robots said since Breezy is completely automated it is a safer method to sanitization.

“Using Breezy means that you have a proven and reliable path that the robot goes in and fogs powerful, potent disinfectant that’s going to kill all pathogens without any people in the room,” Corbitt said.

“If we can be at the forefront of technology in our schools and our programs, it might also invite our students to think. We may be able to explore what they can do with their great minds of what the next step for them would be,” Springdale Schools Superintendent Jared Cleveland said.

The Superintendent said they would have to consider the price before employing Breezy’s services full time.