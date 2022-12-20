GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa took a different mode of transportation this year to visit Garfield Elementary School. Students looked up and were surprised to see that Santa upgraded his sleigh for a helicopter.

“I thought he was just old,” said Roman, a fifth grader. “I didn’t think he had modern technology.”

Students were surprised and chanted “Santa” until he landed. The surprises didn’t stop there. Santa led the students inside where early Christmas gifts were handed out.

“Our kids are articulate, they’re smart, they’re thankful,” said Principal Stephen Bowman “Watching their faces today and seeing the excitement on their faces made my heart smile.”

Although Santa might prefer his sleigh, he had a great time making a delivery to students.

“Lots of smiles,” Santa said. “To see these kids faces when we pulled in was worth it.”