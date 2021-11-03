Santa to visit Bass Pro Shops in Rogers this Saturday

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa will be arriving in his sleigh early to make a visit to the Bass Pro Shops in Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 6.

There will be a parade held in the store parking lot at 5 p.m. to celebrate Santa’s arrival from the North Pole and to launch the store’s new “Santa’s Wonderland” event. Elves will be handing out hot cocoa and giveaways.

All families are invited to the free event that will transform the store into a Winter Wonderland, complete with free games, fun activities and giveaways.

There will be free photos with Santa offered Nov. 7 through Dec. 24 through a “Contactless Claus” event in order to remain COVID safe. Advance registrations can be made now.