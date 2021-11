BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The third annual SantaCon returns to Bentonville on December 4.

According to event organizers, the event will be 1-7 p.m. for ages 21 and up.

Tickets and registration will be at Bentonville Dive and Bentonville Brewing Co. on Wednesday, December 1 and Friday, December 3 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Wristbands will be necessary to receive venue specials. A list of venues can be found below.

An afterparty will be held at Bentonville Brewing Co. and The Hub Bike Lounge at 7 p.m.