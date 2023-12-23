FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Santa is getting ready to make his rounds around the world to bring toys to all the good children. In his off time, he trades in his reindeer and sleigh for an Ozark Regional Transit bus.

If you drive along College Avenue in Fayetteville in the mornings, you may see Kris Kringle driving the Route 10 bus for ORT.

“We start up here at the (Northwest Arkansas) mall and we go all the way downtown to the Hillcrest towers,” said Kringle, who goes by Steve Blake when it’s not Christmas time. “We run by the library, through the square and back up College Avenue.”

Santa has been driving for ORT for about 10 years.

“I was retired and didn’t like it and I saw the little blue buses running around thought I could do that,” he said. “And so I was lucky to get a job driving the bus.”

We didn’t shy away from asking the big man tough questions, including if his beard is real. After a good tug, KNWA/FOX24’s investigation found that it is indeed a real beard.

And what do his reindeer think about him using a motor vehicle?

“You know what, I’m using mules,” he said. “This year, I caught those reindeer trying to form a reindeer union. So they’re temporarily suspended.”

Kringle said he wears civilian clothes for most of the year but that his regulars look forward to him donning his custom red suit, which he wears even during the mild temperatures we’ve been seeing this December.

“In October, they’ll say, when are you going to put your suit on?” he said. “They know what’s going to happen in December and that candy canes will be in the bus so we just try to carry the spirit.”

Santa of course has to have his helpers in spreading holiday cheer around Fayetteville. When he makes his stop at Hillcrest Towers, he’s able to meet up with his elf, who goes by the name Rick McCurdy.

“A lot of people have called me Santa but this Santa was already here ahead of me,” he said pointing to Kringle. “Actually, my nickname on my motorcycle club is Elf.”

McCurdy was wearing a festive holiday sweater featuring a Christmas gnome. He also had a long white beard. He shared how he likes to express his elf persona.

“I have several different sweaters,” he said. “This particular one is specifically for Santa because he thinks I’m a gnome anyway.”

“There’s a whole portrait of his family on the bench by the square,” chimed in Kringle with a laugh.

Both said they enjoy seeing people’s reactions to their Christmas cheer.

“The grownups probably don’t want to admit it but they smile just as big as the kids,” said Kringle. “That brings me a lot of joy too, because we have a lot of people on the busses that are having a hard time. And so if I can bring a little joy to those people, it’s just worth everything.”

“Just watching people smile,” said McCurdy. “I hear little giggles back behind me and all that. It’s just fun.”

So if you ever are in need of a boost in holiday spirit and need to get from Point A to Point B, Santa and his elf have you covered.

“Come on out and ride with Santa, it’s free!” he said.

“With Santa here, I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, a happy New Year and just enjoy the season,” said McCurdy.

Ozark Regional Transit has buses that run in Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and Bentonville. It also has its new on-demand bus services where you can schedule a bus to take you anywhere in the ORT service area for free.

No buses will be running on Christmas Day. Click here to learn more about ORT and its services.