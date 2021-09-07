Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes campaign tour in Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in Fort Smith on September 7 as a part of her 15-stop Freedom Tour across Arkansas.

Sanders spoke on multiple platforms including education and COVID-19.

When asked about vaccinating Arkansans, Sanders says it should be a discussion between someone and their doctor.

Sanders was also asked about eliminating income tax in the Natural State, and what she would implement as governor.

“One of the things that we’ve got to start doing is quit allowing government to grow exponentially,” Sanders said. “We have to reign that in, and that will be another big piece of that puzzle in order to phase out that income tax.”

Drew Evans, campaign manager for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge who is also running for governor, released a statement regarding Sanders’ Freedom Tour

“For the last seven years, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has actually been leading the fight against the Biden and Obama administrations, not just tweeting about them as a lifelong public servant. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge believes in transparency and accountability of elected officials and those seeking office.”

Drew Evans, campaign manager for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Sanders will be in Springdale on Saturday, September 11, for the Honoring Our Nation’s Heroes Pancake Breakfast in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers