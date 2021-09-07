Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes campaign tour in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in Fort Smith on September 7 as a part of her 15-stop Freedom Tour across Arkansas.

Sanders spoke on multiple platforms including education and COVID-19.

When asked about vaccinating Arkansans, Sanders says it should be a discussion between someone and their doctor.

Sanders was also asked about eliminating income tax in the Natural State, and what she would implement as governor.

“One of the things that we’ve got to start doing is quit allowing government to grow exponentially,” Sanders said. “We have to reign that in, and that will be another big piece of that puzzle in order to phase out that income tax.”

Drew Evans, campaign manager for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge who is also running for governor, released a statement regarding Sanders’ Freedom Tour

“For the last seven years, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has actually been leading the fight against the Biden and Obama administrations, not just tweeting about them as a lifelong public servant. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge believes in transparency and accountability of elected officials and those seeking office.” Drew Evans, campaign manager for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Sanders will be in Springdale on Saturday, September 11, for the Honoring Our Nation’s Heroes Pancake Breakfast in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.