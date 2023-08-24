NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Governor is spending some time in Northwest Arkansas.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will attend the 2023 Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit in Rogers where she will deliver remarks according to a news release.

Gov. Sanders will also stop by the inaugural Arkansas Graveler event in Fayetteville, where she and the Ozark Foundation will announce an “inaugural cycling event covering more than 300 miles of backroads across northern Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Jonesboro,” the news release states.

The live stream of the Governor’s remarks at the 2023 Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit will be available here.