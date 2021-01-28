Sarah Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy for Arkansas governor.

Sanders’ campaign announced the fundraising figure on Thursday.

On Monday, she announced she was running for governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump even as he faces an impeachment charge in the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million for the race since March, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million.

Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.