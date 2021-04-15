Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor’s race

by: ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

FILE – In this Monday, March 11, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Former White House spokeswoman Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised nearly $5 million over the past three months in her bid to be Arkansas’ next governor.

Sanders’ campaign on Thursday announced the figure, which breaks the record for quarterly fundraising in the state.

The majority of the money came from out of state donors. More than $1.5 million came from Arkansans.

Sanders launched her bid in January and is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year’s primary to succeed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

