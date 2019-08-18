Saturday busiest move-in day for UA freshmen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Saturday marked the biggest move-in day for University of Arkansas freshmen. Some 3,000 students moved into dorms, according to University Housing.

Summer El-Shahawy is the community development assistant for Adohi Hall, the UofA’s newest dorm. She said the process went smoothly despite the large number of freshmen moving into the dorm.

“We’re having a great day moving in about 250 residents today,” El-Shahawy said. “Everybody shows up, and they go through a loop at B Lot, they get to park and unload for 30 minutes, and then we send them through to pick up their keys with their student ID.”

Elise Griggs moved into Adohi on Saturday, and she’s majoring in business entrepreneurship with a minor in communications. She said she’s excited to experience the college life.

“I’m looking forward to probably finding a new part of myself, new friends,” Griggs said. “Just expanding my mindset.”

Griggs said move-in day certainly had its stressful moments.

“I realized that I did not have nearly enough storage, so it’s been pretty difficult because we’ve been going back and forth to Walmart or Home Goods, so it’s been very stressful but also really exciting and fun,” Griggs said. “It’s the start of a new chapter.”

Blake Wojciechowski is a resident assistant, and he said the UofA has plenty of ways to keep new students from feeling homesick.

“There are tons of [registered student organizations] on campus. We also have Lead Hogs, which is a part of University Housing,” Wojciechowski said. “You name it, there’s something they can join. If there’s interest out there, there’s a club for it.”

El-Shahawy said the first week is vital to keeping students engaged and off to a successful start.

“In our dorm, we’re actually gonna have a bunch of A-week programs across campus,” El-Shahawy said. “We have a freshman pep rally that’s gonna be happening at some point.”

These young Razorbacks will have a little bit of time to settle in before classes start August 26.