ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP are launching “Saturday Cinema.”

The two venues will host a different screening of classic movies, documentaries, and other recorded performances.

This will include showings of Kinky Boots and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The kick-off is Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. with Blinded by the Light ($10) and a 7 p.m. showing of Kinky Boots ($15).

For tickets, you can call 479-443-5600 or go online to waltonartscenter.org.