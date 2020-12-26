Saturday update: Multiple people found dead in Pope County home on Christmas night

Update:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Sheriff Shane Jones says five people were found dead at a home in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road in Atkins Christmas night.

The bodies have been identified as two adult females and three female juveniles.

The sheriff says names are not being released pending notification of relatives.

Sheriff Jones does not believe there is a threat to the public, and suggests the deaths may be the result of a domestic situation, but he emphasized that it is early in the investigation and expects processing of evidence at the scene to take several days.

At least some of the victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The deceased ranged in age from 8 to 50.

The bodies have been transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

Original Story:

ATKINS,Ark. – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating a homicide involving multiple people that happened Friday night in Pope County.

Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered 5 people dead in the home. Investigators say they beleive that the people who were discovered were all possibly related to each other.

No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST POSTS: