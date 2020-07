FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To help ease some anxiety, parents can look forward to saving a little extra money when back-to-school shopping.

It’s almost Arkansas’ tax-free weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 1, things like school supplies and clothing will be state and local sales or use tax-free.

There are some restrictions though. Personal protective equipment like masks and face shields are not eligible for the sales tax holiday.

The sale ends Sunday, August 3.