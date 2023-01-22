FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our Blood Institute is encouraging people who are healthy and able to donate blood on Jan. 23 and receive a limited-edition “Save the Humans” alien-themed T-shirt.

People can donate at any OBI center or mobile center.

“It’s our community that ensures the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “January is historically challenging for blood donation and this year is no different. Every donation is important, and if you can take an hour out of your busy schedule you can give a precious lifesaving gift.”

Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or online.