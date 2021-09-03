Scaled back First Friday returns to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville’s First Friday returns September 3, but it’s looking a little different.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be more social distancing around the Bentonville square which means less vendors.

Vendors are also required to wear masks and limit hands-on activities at their booths. First Friday ends at 9 p.m.

For those who want to get a vaccine, there is a walk-in clinic set up tonight at 105 South Main Street. The Pfizer shot will be available until 8 p.m. No ID or insurance card is required.

