‘Scarcity Score’ report helps consumers learn which products will be hardest to find this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Supply chain issues will make some consumer products hard to find this holiday season, so the entertainment and tech website Mashable has developed a “Scarcity Score” rating system to help shoppers out.

The site asked four supply chain analysts to score 25 of the most popular tech products of this season, based on their anticipated scarcity.

Each product is rated on a 1-10 scale, with 10 representing the hardest-to-find items. Mashable also offers some shopping tips and suggestions on how to buy the rated products.

“It will be very possible to buy devices,” said Runar Bjørhovde, Canalys research analyst. “It’s more of a question to what cost and when.”

Some highlights from the Scarctiy Score project are as follows:

It is unlikely we’ll see supply chain relief by the end of this year , the panel of supply chain analysts unanimously agreed.

, the panel of supply chain analysts unanimously agreed. Manufacturers have been planning for this the best they can . Ordering a surplus of key components for devices; prioritizing flagship devices and replacing low-to-mid level device components (which has not been well received); and more. These preparations have caused small brands to get pushed aside, however, as large brands over-order key components.

. Ordering a surplus of key components for devices; prioritizing flagship devices and replacing low-to-mid level device components (which has not been well received); and more. These preparations have caused small brands to get pushed aside, however, as large brands over-order key components. The most scarce: Gaming consoles and PC gaming components . From RTX 3080 graphics cards, to Nintendo Switch, to Xbox and PlayStation next gen consoles, they top the list of the most scarce in supply, around 8 out of 10.

. From RTX 3080 graphics cards, to Nintendo Switch, to Xbox and PlayStation next gen consoles, they top the list of the most scarce in supply, around 8 out of 10. The least scarce: Kitchen & home technology . The easiest, in-demand tech to acquire will be pizza ovens, air fryers, drones, VR headsets, robot vacuums, among others, with scores around 5 out of 10.

. The easiest, in-demand tech to acquire will be pizza ovens, air fryers, drones, VR headsets, robot vacuums, among others, with scores around 5 out of 10. Apple products find themselves in the middle, “Kinda Scarce” : The report found that Apple products from the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch 7, to the newest AirPods 3rd Gen and iPhone 13 have an average Scarcity Score of 6 out of 10.

: The report found that Apple products from the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch 7, to the newest AirPods 3rd Gen and iPhone 13 have an average Scarcity Score of 6 out of 10. It’s a category-specific problem, right? Tech product categories that rely on semiconductors, which have been in global shortage since late last year, are delaying even the strongest supply chains for products from brands like Apple and Samsung.

Different versions of the PlayStation 5 videogame console claimed the top two spots in the report.

You can read the entire Scarcity Score project report here.