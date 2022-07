SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Electric Department will have a scheduled power outage on July 7 at 7:30 a.m.

According to a social media post by the city, the outage is necessary to work on power lines to fix “an overload problem.” Power will be down on S. Elm Street starting at Jan Lynn Street, going south to the city limits, past Raines Road.

The outage will begin at 7:30 am and is expected to last approximately one hour.