Scholarship recipients visit Clinton House Museum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Recipients of the Single Parent Scholarship Fund enjoyed a day of fun and learning at the Clinton House Museum.

The one-day free camp focused on teaching kids the history of the museum, how the electoral college works, and the campaign process.

Museum Director Angie Albright was excited about this year’s camp. “Our focus will be on the value of public service, but we get to do it in fun and creative ways that introduce young people to the ideas of citizenship and civic engagement.”

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas Executive Director Tyler Clark said adding to the excitement, “not only are these programs educational, but they are also fun and grounded in Arkansas history.