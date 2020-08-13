School board members tour newly renovated Northside Elementary

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School board members tour the newly renovated Northside Elementary in Rogers.

Construction started about a year ago but since then some modifications were added to limit the spread of COVID-19.

After a lot of preparation and a lot of planning, Rogers’ Assistant Superindentent Charles Lee says staff is excited to open the doors up to students in the safest way possible.

“What I’ve learned in 32 years of education now, kids adapt pretty well. They’re pretty resilient and we’re fortunate that our kids are no different than that,” Lee said. “Will there be some challenges? Absolutely. We’re not that naive, but we do know we’re going to be prepared and we do know that we’re going to do the best we can to keep everybody safe.”

Some of the schools’ improvements include desk shields and social distancing signs.