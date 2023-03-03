FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If the Arkansas LEARNS Bill becomes law, ride-share services and neighborhood carpools could be the new form of transportation for some students.

The idea of rideshares and carpools came from the Freedom Account Act which is essentially school choice.

It allows parents to choose what school best fits their children without being tied down to their zip codes, but with that comes questions of how their child can get to other schools.

“If they’re going to a school that costs less and they can use some of those funds to pay for transportation or for uniforms or whatever, that child needs to be successful.”

According to State Rep. Mary Bentley, those funds to provide transportation will come out of the child’s education savings account.

However, many Arkansans are still on both sides of the fence on whether the bill is the best option for Arkansas students, especially when it comes to transportation.

“I don’t see transportation or any other issues being an issue when a mom wants to get their kid to a school. they will do anything it takes to get them there,” Valeria Gurr said.

“Every child should have the availability of transportation, but the transportation should be utilizing the skills of a professional bus driver. We know that our professional bus drivers have gone through extensive background checks,” Carol Fleming said.