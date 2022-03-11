FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. John L Colbert, the Superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools, sent a letter to Fayetteville High School families to address an incident that occurred at the school on March 10.
“A student was in possession of a BB gun today at Fayetteville High School and allegedly made threatening remarks to another student,” the letter stated. “Our administrators and school resource officers investigated, and the student is in custody and now faces arrest and disciplinary action and is not in school.”
The letter explained that it was sent to provide “accurate information” and to “discourage rumors.”
We want to assure you that we take every report and incident seriously. There will be no tolerance for aggressive behavior, bringing any type of weapon or replica weapon to school, or making threats of any kind. Please discuss with your child that jokes regarding any of the above will be treated seriously. Working in partnership with parents and the community, we can create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our students and staff and that they certainly deserve.Dr. John L Colbert, Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent