FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. John L Colbert, the Superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools, sent a letter to Fayetteville High School families to address an incident that occurred at the school on March 10.

“A student was in possession of a BB gun today at Fayetteville High School and allegedly made threatening remarks to another student,” the letter stated. “Our administrators and school resource officers investigated, and the student is in custody and now faces arrest and disciplinary action and is not in school.”

The letter explained that it was sent to provide “accurate information” and to “discourage rumors.”