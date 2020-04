FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts have been feeding students since they’ve been out of the classroom.

In Fayetteville, anyone 18 or under can get meals on Tuesdays, 11:00 am. to 1:00 p.m. Click here for locations.