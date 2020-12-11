School districts in “red-zone” as COVID-19 cases increase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The number of school districts in Arkansas with high community infection rates continues to rise.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported 113 school districts are now in the “red zone” meaning they’ve had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents over a 2-week period.

“When the health department and the governor release county-level data, that is very important at the state level to track. But we want local decision-makers to have information about what is going on in their neighborhoods, in their communities so they can make informed decisions locally,” said Dr. Joe Thompson, president & CEO at ACHI.

Of the 113 on the list, 39 were added just this week.