School districts plan to track COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School is back in session Monday for many local districts, which means day one of monitoring COVID-19 numbers inside the buildings to make sure your children are protected.

Fayetteville and the Springdale School District said they both plan to report their COVID-19 case counts daily.

Last school year the Fayetteville Public Schools was sending out a nightly newsletter to keep parents in the loop on the daily COVID-19 level.

The nightly email blast is a thing of the past, however, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find daily numbers.

“We’re not sending daily emails now, or at least until we feel people need to know what those numbers are daily. But you can sign on to see those numbers daily at 5:00 o’clock,” said Alan Wilbourn with the Fayetteville Public Schools.

In addition to daily tallies, the Springdale School District will also be posting weekly statistics. Something it hopes helps parents feel a little better at home.

“I think when you look at the school system it’s the heartbeat of the community, and all of us hold the responsibility of making sure our students are in a place where they can focus on learning and have a little fun,” said Trent Jones with the Springdale School District.

When it comes to actually collecting data, both districts say they’ll be relying on parents and the nursing staff.

“We have a form on our website both for staff and for students so that they can report and then our school nurses throughout the day are contacted by whoever to say hey I’m positive,” said Wilbourn.

Monday was the first day a case count was reported for the Fayetteville Public Schools, it currently has 38 student cases and 17 staff. Springdale on the other hand said the first day it reports a case count will be Tuesday.