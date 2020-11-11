School enrollment numbers drop; homeschooling surges

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Schools in northwest Arkansas have seen a drop this year. As the largest school district in the state, Springdale was not exempt from this issue with 284 less students this year compared to last.

“We’ve been the fastest growing school district in Arkansas and this is the first time- that i can speak for-in the last 15 years that we’ve had a drop in enrollment,” said Rick Schaeffer with the school district.

He also said less students enrolled will result in less federal funding for the district next school year.

“That’s always a concern,” he said. “For every student that you lose you lose something like 8 or 9 thousand dollars.”

Schaeffer said the district is unsure where exactly the lost students have gone.

“It could be private school, it could be charter school, it could be homeschool,” he said.

As those numbers decreased, homeschooling numbers have been on the rise.

According to the Choice Education Network, it’s homeschool student roster has tripled in size this year and 60% of students are first-time homeschoolers, like Rachel Bird’s sons.

Bird said she had considered homeschooling her kids for year and this year was the perfect time to make the change for her four sons.

“Everything with the pandemic was kind of just enough of a push and just felt like the right fit for our family,” she said.

Bird said based on the success of this first year in homeschooling, her family may stick with this option even after the pandemic.

“Overall my kids are happy and we’re learning it’s not just always about book work,” she said. “They’re learning some life skills- learning how to cook and just being an active participant in the family.”