BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.

Most northwest Arkansas schools allow students to have cell phones on them at all times.

However, Siloam Springs only offer cell phone usage for children in 5th grade and up.

“Our middle school and highschool students are allowed to bring their phone and keep their phones on them throughout the day,” –said, Shane Patrick, Assisstant. Superintendent for Siloam Springs.

Several parents say they agree with the school’s policies they just want to know they can reach their child if they need too.

Patrick says although the cellphone policies don’t include all grades he has full confidence that their school is safe.

According Patrick Siloam Springs offers other alternatives for the child to be reached if there is an emergency or if it involves simply checking to see if they’re there.

“Some parents look at that as a huge safety thing, and I can understand that but our schools are very safe and we take safety as a very high priority,” –said, Patrick.

Allison Steffen, a mother of a 17-year-old daughter says knowing that her daughter will be just a phone call away, provides her a sense of peace.

“It’s good to know I can find her if I need to, even if she can’t tell me where she’s at,” –said, Steffen.