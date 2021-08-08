School programs already struggling with COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Back to school is a week away but that doesn’t mean school districts aren’t already experiencing difficulties with COVID-19. 

We spoke with the Rogers and the Alma School District, and they said they have both had instances this summer where entire programs had to be shut down for quarantine. 

The Alma district said it currently has two programs shut down which account for the majority of the 40 active cases it already knows about amongst its students. 

Rogers on the other hand tells us both the cheer and dance team and the volleyball team have had similar situations. 

When it comes to sports programs managing COVID-19 for the coming school year, both districts say they’ll continue to look to the Arkansas Department of Health and education for advice. 

“Schools are just not designed for social distancing and there are times it just can not occur. If you’re on a football field hitting somebody, that’s not social distancing,” said Assistant Superintendent of the Rogers School District, Charles Lee. 

Lee said along with the guidance from the ADH, lessons learned in 2020 will also help keep school sports a reality, 

