PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Public schools across our area have been adding school resource officers for safety.

Prairie Grove school district has been considering adding a new SRO for a couple of years now, and finally received the funds for their new addition.

Officer Jacob Rollins has moved from the patrol division to serve as the newest SRO for Prairie school district and will become the third SRO for Prairie schools.

Officer David Faulk, senior SRO for Prairie Grove school district, says after the district hired its second SRO a few years ago, there were already plans to add a third.

Faulk understands the times we live in and the safety is the upmost important issue, but he also wants people to know that the key word in SRO is resource.

“Can we build relationships on our day to day as far as the foundation between police and human interaction with the kids inside of the school, and can we do that at a rate that is comfortable enough for parents to trust us with that,” –said, Faulk.

In the River Valley, Greenwood police department says they held interviews yesterday to also bring in a third SRO.

According to Officer Faulk being a resource for the kids goes beyond his current job, as he is the current head soccer coach for Prairie school district as well.

As the new school year approaches, if you want to stay informed about school events and to learn more about your school resource officers you can go to Facebook

