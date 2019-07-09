School start date may be pushed back in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A bill sitting on Governor Parson’s desk would restrict school districts from starting the school year more than 14 days before labor day.

Springfield businesses in the tourism industry say adding extra time in August before school starts would generate alot of revenue, and are heavily in favor of the bill. They also argue that some of the tax revenue generated from a longer summer break will end up going back to school districts anyway.

However, school districts say that pushing back the start of school would have some unintended consequences. Pushing back the start date could drastically alter the school schedule, leading to the end of the first semester of the school year to actually take place after students come back from Christmas break.

The schools also say it could alter state testing. Some of the students may not have enough time to prepare for the tests already, and if the school year gets pushed back it would leave even less time to prepare for them.