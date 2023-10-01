FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education is releasing its letter grades for each school district in the state.

“I wouldn’t send my kid to a school that had an F,” said Duncan Skiles, a Fayetteville parent.

Duncan is a parent of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, and when they start going to school, he wants to make sure it’s a good one.

“So I’d look into how they graded it, what that means. And if it means they’re not getting a good education, I’d probably pull them out of that school,” said Skiles. “I would kind of be interested to know what is the protocol for grading the schools.”

The Department of Education assigns each school district in the state a letter grade. Several schools in the Fayetteville and Springdale area showed improvement or had grades that stayed the same. Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale got an A.

“A letter grade says a lot for us,” said Amy Harrison the principal for Don Tyson School of Innovation.

She says although the grade means a lot, setting kids up kids for success means a lot.

“We want kids to learn to form relationships, be contributors, contributors to our community. At the end of the day,” said Harrison.

According to Fayetteville and Springdale schools, several schools showed improvement as well. Asbell Elementary, Happy Hollow Elementary, Owl Creek School, Washington Elementary School, and Ramay Junior High all were included.

Courtney Morawski is the Assistant Superintendent of teaching and learning for Fayetteville Schools.

“There’s an achievement factor based on the end-of-the-year assessment the students take. And there’s also a growth factor provided by that end-of-the-year assessment. And then there’s also a school quality index,” said Morawski.

She says attendance and graduation rates also play a big factor. Although the schools are the ones to get graded, Morawski says parents make a difference.

“We love to partner with parents and include them in the learning of their children,” said Morawski.

John L. Colbert Middle School and ALLPS School of Innovation didn’t receive a grade this year.