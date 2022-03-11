NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Several schools have closed or pivoted to remote learning Friday, March 11 due to incoming inclement weather.

Below is a list of schools that have made the decision. Scroll to see your school’s plans for the day.

This list will be updated.

  • Bentonville Schools – AMI Day
  • Decatur Public Schools – Closed
  • Fayettevillle Christian School – Closed
  • Fayetteville Creative School – Closed
  • Fayetteville Schools – AMI Day
  • First Academy – Rogers – Closed
  • Gentry Schools – AMI Day
  • Grace Lutheran Academy – Closed
  • Gravette Public Schools – AMI Day
  • Greenland Schools – Closed
  • Growing God’s Kingdom Preschool – Closed
  • Haas Hall Academy – AMI Day
  • LISA Academy – Springdale – AMI Day
  • Northwest Technical Institute – Remote Learning
  • Prairie Grove Schools – Closed
  • Rogers Public Schools – AMI Day
  • Springdale Schools – Closed
  • St. Joseph Catholic School – AMI Day
  • West Fork Schools – Closed