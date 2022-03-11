NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Several schools have closed or pivoted to remote learning Friday, March 11 due to incoming inclement weather.
Below is a list of schools that have made the decision. Scroll to see your school’s plans for the day.
This list will be updated.
- Bentonville Schools – AMI Day
- Decatur Public Schools – Closed
- Fayettevillle Christian School – Closed
- Fayetteville Creative School – Closed
- Fayetteville Schools – AMI Day
- First Academy – Rogers – Closed
- Gentry Schools – AMI Day
- Grace Lutheran Academy – Closed
- Gravette Public Schools – AMI Day
- Greenland Schools – Closed
- Growing God’s Kingdom Preschool – Closed
- Haas Hall Academy – AMI Day
- LISA Academy – Springdale – AMI Day
- Northwest Technical Institute – Remote Learning
- Prairie Grove Schools – Closed
- Rogers Public Schools – AMI Day
- Springdale Schools – Closed
- St. Joseph Catholic School – AMI Day
- West Fork Schools – Closed