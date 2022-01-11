Schools in NWA and River Valley pivoting to remote learning

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have pivoted to remote learning due to the latest surge of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The list will be updated daily as more schools continue to pivot:

Boonville School District: No in-class instruction Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14. Plan is to return to school on Tuesday, January 18.

Farmington School District: Temporarily move to alternative methods of instruction Jan. 12-14 due to staff shortages and the rise in positive COVID-19 cases. The district will close Farmington Middle School and Farmington Junior High campuses and utilize three alternative methods of instruction days (AMI).

Greenland School District: Due to high levels of exposures, quarantines and staff shortages, there will be no in-class instruction Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14. The plan is to return to school on Tuesday, January 18.

Heavener Public Schools: Students will attend school remotely from January 11-14.

Jones Elementary: Temporarily transition to an alternate method of instruction, also known as remote learning, January 11 through January 14 due to a spike in staff absences caused by COVID-19-related circumstances.

Prairie Grove School District: AMI days on January 13 and 14. Students will return to class on January 18.

