“Science is winning” Chesterfield Pfizer site leader discusses COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at world headquarters in New York. Pfizer is reporting a $306 million loss for the fourth quarter after it shifted its consumer health business into a joint venture last year. It narrowly Wall Street expectations for net income when nonrecurring events are removed. The biggest US drugmaker on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 reported a net loss of 6 cents per share. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Chesterfield, Missouri Site Leader and Vice President of Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Science for Pfizer Christine Smith has an important message about a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re one step closer…science is winning.”

She made this statement during Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

During the briefing, she reaffirmed the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate. She also let us know it was possible due to “many” Missourians that volunteered for the trial phase of the vaccine.

Smith says they expect to see an emergency approval and distribution of the vaccine by the end of the year.

The next step for the vaccine is collecting safety data for the FDA. This means what happens to the volunteers 60-days after their second ejection of the vaccine candidate. Smith says they have not seen any serious safety concerns at this time.

To see the full briefing watch the video below: