Scooter safety on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Scooter safety is a top priority as school begins at the University of Arkansas.

With hundreds of scooters on campus, university police say drivers of cars and scooters are all responsible for preventing accidents.

Captain Gary Crain with the department said scooters and cars are held to the same rules of the road.

He said people need to be aware of their surroundings when they travel around campus.

“No one wants to send their child off for education and get a call they’ve been injured or worse in an accident like that,” Captain Crain said.

Arkansas law does not require adults over 21 to wear helmets. However, medical professionals say it could be the difference between life and death.

Brendi Gale is with Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She said helmets can prevent, not only head injuries, but spine injuries as well. The slick covering on the helmet helps your head skid better if it hits the pavement.

Gale said she has seen several of these injuries and has heard the excuses for why people don’t wear helmets. She stresses helmets are not meant to be fashionable.

“If you think about it in the long term, you’re protecting your brain and you’re protecting everything else that helps you function and have a day to day life,” Gale said. “So the short term of having helmet hair is totally worth it.”

Meaning if you drive while intoxicated, you can still get a DUI or DWI.

