SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Scott County man was arrested on Nov. 27 by Arkansas State Police in connection with a homicide.

According to a press release from Arkansas State Police, Scott County sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road south of Waldron where a witness reported a shooting incident around 8:45 p.m.

The release says Eldder Santiago Bautista, 33, was found dead on the front porch of the home after visiting the residence.

Arkansas State Police say Bautista had been shot and his body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

ASP believe Luis Gabirel Olivares, 33, was staying at the home. Police say Olivares was seen later that night carrying a rifle near a wooded area near the home and was arrested by a state trooper who responded to the shooting.

According to the release, Olivares is being held for questioning by state police at the Scott County Jail.

The release says no formal charges have been filed.