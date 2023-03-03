SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Scott County man drowned on March 3 after his truck was swept away by floodwaters.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received a report that a man was supposed to meet his grandson on Manocrest Road, but never arrived and had not returned home.

The release says deputies searched the places he usually frequented and attempted to track his cell phone but were unsuccessful.

According to the release, as water levels began to recede, a driver on Highway 248 East noticed and reported the top of a pickup truck visible in the water in the Poteau River.

The release says deputies and other public safety personnel responded to the scene and found the heavily damaged truck unoccupied and mostly submerged in the water.

Police searched the area and found the man’s body a short distance from the truck, according to the release.

An investigation shows that the truck was likely swept from the roadway and into the Poteau River near Highway 80 East and Manocrest Road, and washed downstream to where it was found.