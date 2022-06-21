BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville announced that a pair of artists will serve as Makers in Residence for a three-month period.

According to a press release, the residency, which is receiving support from the Windgate Foundation, will feature Tyler Altenhofen, a software engineer, and Dayton Castleman, a local artist and curator. Altenhofen and Castleman will work in collaboration with the Amazeum to each “develop lasting interactive engagements.”

The Maker in Residence program creates opportunities for creative makers and artists to develop key partnerships within the region to collaborate in the development of interactive community exhibits and experiences. Participants “push the boundaries of design and develop a framework for infusing innovative, unique experiences in the public domain.”

Altenhofen and Castleman were chosen from almost a dozen applicants by a committee of Amazeum team members and a representative from the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange. During their residency, Altenhofen and Castleman will work alongside the Amazeum Creative Studio and Education teams to further develop experiences for children, teens, adults, and educators, and create an interactive engagement that “may be a physical, hands-on exhibit, or programmatic experience that will become a permanent part of the museum’s collection.”

“We are excited to continue bringing high-quality, creative, and educational experiences to the

community,” said Amazeum Executive Director Sam Dean. “With the Maker in Residence

program, we’re able to connect with artists, engineers, craftspeople, and technologists in many

different fields to experiment, learn, and create innovative public experiences together.”