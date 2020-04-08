Scott Family Amazeum creates Amazeum YOU online experience

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum continues to provide interactive experiences for families through Amazeum YOU presented by Cox Communications.

Amazeum YOU is a growing collection of online videos, resources, and guides available for families to support creativity and curiosity at home.

The Amazeum is temporarily closed to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The museum, specializing in the hands-on discovery of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM), developed resources to start providing free access to activities on their website and social media channels.

Our team pivoted from preparing for in-person guests, to creating Amazeum-style experiences for families at home. We’re replicating as many making and tinkering experiences as possible for as many people as possible during this time, while utilizing live and recorded video to help maintain the social connection between the team and families we adore. We appreciate the support of our community to make Amazeum YOU possible. Shannon Dixon, Amazeum director of development and communications

The Amazeum team is adding activities to the Amazeum YOU page at amazeum.org and working with community members to showcase the creativity of our region.

Find the Amazeum on Facebook and Instagram with the #AmazeumYOU.